‘Heavy snow’ leads to delays, accidents on Okanagan highways

It’s going to be a mucky drive on the Coquihalla today

Mountain passes have yet to fully move into spring, so if you are planning a road trip you may want to delay taking off your winter tires.

Snow has fallen on the Coquihalla and Highway 97C, offering up some sloppy driving conditions. On the summit, Environment Canada said to expect a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon except a few wet flurries near the summit.

Tonight will be cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening except a few wet flurries near the summit then partly cloudy.

READ MORE: KEEPING CANADA’S POWER ON WILL REQUIRE 20,000 NEW WORKERS

On the Highway 97C connector, Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon.

Snow on the highway has already led a tractor-trailer to jack-knife, West Kelowna RCMP said in a release, and other vehicles to get stuck in “snowy and slushy conditions” at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Winter tires are still required on many B.C. highways until April 30, including Highway 97C and the Coquihalla.

If you’re not sure whether your wheels are ready for the drive, winter tires are marked with a symbol of a snowflake inside a three-peaked mountain placed on the sidewall of the tire.

Mud and snow tires, marked with an M+S symbol, also qualify as winter tires, though the Ministry of Transportation notes they are less effective than dedicated alpine snow tires.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Just Posted

Boys find ancient stone tool at Alouette Lake

Lower water line unearths artifact, likely from Katzie

Maple Ridge mayor says ‘raping and pillaging’ comments weren’t appropriate

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

Nature’s glow inspiration for Maple Ridge art quilter

The Ridge Meadows Quilter’s Guild show Apr. 12 and 13

Maple Ridge proceeds with new condos for 227th Street

Moving forward with cash-in-lieu instead of requiring rental units

Update: Hundreds without power in Maple Ridge

The power went out at about 9:56 a.m.

Four-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge

Multiple injuries reported in crash on 128th Avenue

‘Heavy snow’ leads to delays, accidents on Okanagan highways

It’s going to be a mucky drive on the Coquihalla today

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Almost 107,000 people are employed directly in the electricity industry in Canada

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

VIDEO: Dinosaurs, bugs and jackelopes: 3D archery comes to Langley

Sport allows archers to target replica animals ranging from the real to unreal

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

Most Read