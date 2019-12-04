Multiple highway closures and slowdowns on Highway 1 and on the Coquihalla on Tuesday, Dec.4, 2019. (DriveBC)

Coquihalla, Hwy. 1 blocked north of Hope due to vehicle incidents and rockfall

DriveBC says drivers should expect major delays

Two highways leading in and out of the Lower Mainland are blocked Tuesday morning, and it’s unclear when they will open.

Highway 1 is blocked in both direction at Yale, about 25 kilometres north of Hope, due to rockfall. DriveBC said the road is closed in both directions and an assessment is in progress. A detour is not available, the agency said.

The Coquihalla is closed northbound near the summit, about 50 kilometres north of Hope, due to a vehicle incident. According to DriveBC, emergency vehicles are on scene and drivers should expect “major delays.”

Drivers are asked to take Highway 3 as their detour.

