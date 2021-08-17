Highway 5 at Othello, about 11 km east of Hope. (DriveBC)

Highway 5 at Othello, about 11 km east of Hope. (DriveBC)

Coquihalla reopens to essential travel only, no stopping

Highway 5 is now open after wildfires forced a closure on Sunday

The Coquihalla is open between Hope and Merritt after wildfires forced the highway to closed on Sunday, Aug. 15.

Highway 5 was forced to close due to the July Lake wildfire combined with the Brook Creek blaze and burning on both sides of the main artery connecting the Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan regions with the Lower Mainland.

While the highway is open, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has issued a directive for summer travellers, asking that they do not come to fire-affected areas for non-essential reasons.

There will be no facilities open along the Coquihalla, which means motorists will not be allowed to stop and all on/off ramps will be closed.

Drivers are cautioned to watch for wildlife and debris on the roadway.

The July Mountain fire burning at the side of the Coquihalla highway is an estimated 20,860 hectares in size.

Currently, there are more than 130 properties on evacuation order for the July Mountain and Brook Creek wildfires, issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

As of Monday night, Highway 1 was shut down indefinitely between Hope and Cache Creek due to a mudslide near Spences Bridge.

READ MORE: Westside Road community mourns the loss of shop in White Rock Lake wildfire

READ MORE: Stay out of evacuation zones: RCMP

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Coquihalla Highway

Previous story
‘It gives me goosebumps’: Vancouver artist a finalist for 1st civilian trip to the moon

Just Posted

With B.C.’s restart plan being rolled out, TransLink is adding more services to help customers get back to work and schools. (TransLink/Special to The News)
TransLink to add back West Coast Express train servicing Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows

Theo Robinson, 9, runs through the sunflowers with his sister Tori, 6. Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Sunflowers in full bloom in Pitt Meadows

Learn about the region’s critical infrastructure at the PNE this year. (Metro Vancouver/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows mayor to talk about local Metro Vancouver initiatives at PNE

A BC Coroners Service inquest into the death of an inmate being transferred to a Maple Ridge prison wrapped up Aug. 13. (Black Press files)
Inmate being transferred to Maple Ridge prison died en route from drug overdose