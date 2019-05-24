Lights on police car

Coquitlam crash kills one person, injured two others

Investigators with the RCMP criminal crash unit are working to determing the cause of the incident

One person has died and two others were injured in a crash in Coquitlam Thursday night.

The crash, involving a grey SUV and a black Dodge Durang, happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Schoolhouse Road near Lucille Star Drive, RCMP said in a statement.

One person died at the scene, and two others were taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injures.

Criminal crash investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Elsewhere in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Police are investigating a collission between a motocycle and transport truck that has left one man in serious condition, and Richmond RCMP are probing a hit-and-run where a pedestrian in his mid-70s was injured.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Just Posted

Maple Ridge cattle penner pinning hopes on competing at Stampede

Aspen Ledger hopes to compete at Calgary Stampede, July 2-8, but must pay entry fee by June 16.

Maple Ridge officers taking part in 20th Cops for Cancer ride

Const. Gregg Holland and Const. Cory Russell setting off in September.

Golden Ears park gets 65 of 600 new provincial campsites

‘Walk-in sites are easily accessible for both motorists and cyclists.’

Smart Centres’ Albion flats lots up for sale

Future undecided for area where shopping was proposed

Mother bear, three cubs relocated from northeast Maple Ridge

Silver Valley residents calling for ‘no-kill’ zone.

Trudeau touts economic record at Liberal fundraiser in Vancouver

The Prime Minister was in B.C. for much of this week

Coquitlam crash kills one person, injured two others

Investigators with the RCMP criminal crash unit are working to determing the cause of the incident

Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Snowpack levels in B.C. recorded on May 15 were similar to those in 2015 and 2016

Court to rule on B.C.’s pipeline permit law in crucial case for Trans Mountain

A panel of B.C. Court of Appeal judges has been mulling B.C.’s constitutional reference cas

Theresa May to quit as party leader June 7, sparking race for new PM

The new Conservative leader will become prime minister without the need for a general election

Vancouver man in serious condition after crash between motorcycle, transport truck

The man, 40, remains in hospital after a Thursday collision. Police believe speed was a factor

B.C. man who fell off cliff returns there to rescue eagle from vulture attack

Nanaimo’s James Farkas, who broke his hip in a fall, saves eagle on same beach months later

Raptors beat Bucks 105-99 to move within 1 game of NBA Finals

Leonard scores 35 as Toronto takes 3-2 series lead over Milwaukee

B.C. Supreme Court dismisses review around ferry workers’ right to strike

B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union collective agreement expires November 2020

Most Read