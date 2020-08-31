FILE – A black bear. (Black Press Media files)

Coquitlam Crunch closed after runner swatted by black bear

Popular trail is close to wooded areas

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has closed part of the popular Coquitlam Crunch trail after a runner was “swatter on the leg” by a black bear.

The agency urged the public to be vigilant and report any bear sightings to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

More to come.

bears

