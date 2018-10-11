Dmytro, or Dmitri, Kubyshkin has been charged additional counts of sexual assault and interference. (RCMP)

Coquitlam piano teacher facing 5 new sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing 15 charges in total

A longtime Coquitlam piano teacher is facing additional charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing five new charges relating to two new alleged victims, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Coquitlam RCMP confirmed that Kubyshkin is facing two new charges of sexual assault, two new charges of sexual interference and one new charges of invitation to sexual touching.

The 67-year-old, who taught piano in the Lower Mainland for more than 20 years, was first charged in February in relation to incidents involving three former students.

In total, he faces 15 sex-related charges.

READ MORE: B.C. piano teacher faces more sex assault charges

All charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching relate to youth under the age of 16.

Police have said the allegations stretch as far back as 1998.

Kubyshkin is scheduled to appear at provincial court in Port Coquitlam on Friday.

