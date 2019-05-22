One girl was killed and two youths were injured in a Coquitlam crash on March 25. (Shane MacKichan)

Coquitlam RCMP release video in search for witness to crash that killed girl, 13

Witness is described as a slim Asian man with short, black hair, no facial hair and wearing glasses

Coquitlam RMCP are looking for a witness to a crash that killed a girl in March.

On Wednesday, police released a description of a man and a car that may have been present when a grey Dodge Charger and a black BMW collided at the corner of Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent on the afternoon of March 25.

VIDEO: 13-year-old killed in B.C. crash that involved five kids

Police say the Dodge Charger was headed south along Mariner Way, meaning to turn right onto Riverview Crescent, when it collided with a black BMW heading north on Mariner Way.

The force of the crash spun the BMW onto a traffic island where five youths were standing; a 17-year-old girl, a 13-year old girl, a 10 year-old girl, a 11-year-old boy and a six-year-old boy. The 13-year-old died just after being taken to hospital. The six-year-old boy was seriously injured.

Police closed the intersection last week to reenact the crash.

Footage from the scene shows the man getting out of his car and running over to pick up something that had rolled on the ground.

Mounties say the witness they’re looking for was driving a white SUV westbound on Riverview Crescent and was stopped at Marine Way just before 3 p.m.

The witness is described as a slim Asian man with short, black hair, no facial hair and wearing glasses. He would have been wearing a dark top, blue jeans and white sock with dark shoes.

He was driving a white Toyota RAV 4 with a model year from 2016 to 2018.

