Nick Trask and Ryan Ellison died in a boat accident on Osoyoos Lake in 2019. (Facebook photo)

Coroner cites meth use, high speed in boating deaths of Maple Ridge men

Pair were killed after colliding with another boat on Osoyoos Lake

The use of meth, excessive speed and poor visibility contributed to the boating death of two Maple Ridge men in the Okanagan during the summer of 2019, says a coroner’s report.

Nicholas Brendan Trask, 36, and Peter Ryan Ellison, 35, died in the boating accident on Osoyoos Lake on June 8, 2019, after the boat they were driving collided with another boat and sunk.

The cause of the deaths was multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner found.

“Use of methamphetamine by the boat operator, excessive speed of the vessel for the reduced visibility created by the sun, and the failure of the other vessel to give way were contributing factors,” wrote coroner Andrew Cave in his conclusion.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge man one of two dead after Okanagan boating crash

READ ALSO: Boat accident victims loved outdoor adventure

Ellison, who was driving the boat, was found to have used meth. A toxicology examination detected no substances in Trask.

The crash occurred just after 7 p.m., when the sun’s reflection on the lake would have significantly reduced Ellison’s visibility, the coroner’s report found. The report also said Ellison’s boat, a 1975 Cobra Lopeo Ski, was travelling at approximately 100 km/hour.

When emergency crews arrived the Trask-Ellison boat had completely sunk, and the other vessel was partially submerged. There were three occupants of the other vessel, who were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two days after the crash, the RCMP underwater diving team recovered Ellison’s boat and found the two men still inside. Ellison was found still seated at the helm, indicating he was the operator of the boat at the time of the collision.

The coroner found Ellison did not possess a Pleasure Craft Operator Card, which is required to operate the boat he was driving. Ellison’s family later reported the boat was his, and he was familiar with its operation.

Ellison’s boat had been travelling northwest. The other boat, a 2008 North River Pursuit, was travelling northeast across the lake at just under under 50 km/hour. According to navigation rules for water vessels, the North River was the “give-way vessel” and the Cobra was the “stand-on vessel,” but ultimately both boats were responsible to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Investigation showed that neither boat took action to avoid collision. The crash caused Ellison’s boat to sink immediately.

Cave classified the deaths as accidental, and made no recommendations.

– With files Penticton Western News

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Boatingmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Out-of-towners assist RCMP locate body of missing jet skier in Maple Ridge
Next story
White Rock pier, promenade, parking lot closures off the table – for now

Just Posted

The Burnett Street supportive housing complex was built by BC Housing. (The News files)
BC Housing holds another online dialogue about Maple Ridge

Seniors, supportive housing among the topics

The BC Centre for Disease Control published a map showing case counts for the week of April 11-17.
COVID-19 case counts dropped last week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Daily case rates remain high across Greater Vancouver

Nick Trask and Ryan Ellison died in a boat accident on Osoyoos Lake in 2019. (Facebook photo)
Coroner cites meth use, high speed in boating deaths of Maple Ridge men

Pair were killed after colliding with another boat on Osoyoos Lake

A plan flew over the Lower Mainland with a sign expressing some Canucks fans’ discontent with the team’s general manager. (Niqhil Velji - Twitter Screenshot)
#FireBenning movement gets off the ground

Plane leaving Pitt Meadows flies GoFundMe paid-for banner asking for Canucks GM’s resignation

L to R: Staff Sgt. Grant Wong, Sandy Ralston, Gene Ralston, and Insp. Wendy Mehat. (Special to The News)
Out-of-towners assist RCMP locate body of missing jet skier in Maple Ridge

Idaho’s Gene and Sandy Ralston have made it their life’s mission to locate missing drowning victims

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth speaks to media at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. officials to announce travel restrictions today to limit COVID-19 spread

Mike Farnworth is expected to give details of what the government views as essential travel

Richard Desautel with supporters outside the courthouse in Nelson, B.C., in 2016. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
UPDATED: Sinixt, First Nation bordering Canada-U.S., can claim Indigenous rights, top court rules

The decision essentially reverses a 1956 declaration the Sinixt were extinct

White Rock council say closure of the city’s pier, promenade and parking lots are not under consideration at this time, but have approved other COVID-19 options for the waterfront including stepped-up RCMP patrols that are already part of detachment planning. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock pier, promenade, parking lot closures off the table – for now

Council members warn decision subject to future provincial health orders

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

MLA Shirley Bond, right, answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. gaming minister says she wasn’t told directly about dirty cash flowing to casinos

Shirley Bond said Thursday civil forfeiture, gang violence and gambling addiction were also major concerns in 2011

Memorial for Travis Selje on 64th Avenue in Cloverdale, west of 176th Street. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Epilepsy-defence driver found not guilty in crash that killed Surrey teen Travis Selje

Accused testified she has no recollection of the crash and believes she had an epileptic seizure that caused the collision

RCMP Constable Etsell speaks to tourists leaving the area at a police roadblock on Westside Road south of Fintry, B.C., Thursday, July 23, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Yvonne Berg
B.C. police say they take ‘exception’ to conducting roadblocks limiting travel

Asking the police to enforce roadblocks exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections, says federation president Brian Sauve

As part of the province’s strategy to combat the opioid overdose crisis, take-home naloxone kits have been distributed throughout the province. (Courtesy of Gaëlle Nicolussi)
Vancouver Island could be at its worst point of overdose crises yet: medical health officer

Island Health issued overdose advisories for Victoria, various communities in the last two weeks

Most Read