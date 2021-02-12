These images of a cougar were captured by a remote trail camera in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (Special to The News)

These images of a cougar were captured by a remote trail camera in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (Special to The News)

Cougar caught by cameras in Maple Ridge park

Trail cameras in Kanaka Creek Regional Park show big cat on the prowl

Trail cameras in Kanaka Creek Regional Park picked up a cougar on the prowl late last month.

Ross Davies of the Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society said there are cameras in the park to monitor wildlife. He posted the photos in social media this week.

He was not willing to disclose where the animal was photographed, in part for the safety of the animal. It is also irrelevant, he said.

“These cats can cover a lot of ground in a day. A cat in Albion could be in Ruskin later the same day,” he said.

Davies also does not want people to be worried about wildlife, noting cougars and bears are commonly spotted in eastern Maple Ridge, and could be encountered anywhere in the Kanaka Creek area.

Big cats have been in the news recently. Conservation officers issued a warning to home owners after a cougar attack on a small dog on Tuesday night in Coquitlam, and there have also been recent sightings in Port Moody and Anmore. A dog was attacked on a trail at Buntzen Lake last weekend.

READ ALSO: Cougar euthanized in B.C. after severely mauling a man north of Vancouver

READ ALSO: QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

Davies advises people in Kanaka Park to avoid the trails at dawn and dusk as a good way to avoid cougars, who are most active at night. And, they should keep pets on a leash, particularly small dogs.

If they are confronted by a cougar, he said people should never run or display “prey behaviour.” Rather, they should look directly at the animal, make themselves big, yell at the cougar in a big voice, throw a rock or stick, and generally “convince the cat you’re a predator too.”

“Having said that, they are very shy of humans,” he noted.

Davies is an accomplished wildlife photographer, and well known for his pictures locally, but the three or four times he has seen a cougar, they have vanished before he could get a photo.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some B.C. couples admit to sleeping in separate rooms over temperature: survey
Next story
Salmon farming exec says feds left B.C. industry on the hook with no safety net

Just Posted

A little snow in the forecast for weekend as temperatures still freezing but set to warm up.
Arctic outflow winds to release icy grip on the Lower Mainland

Forecast says temperatures will start warming up across region this weekend as cold snap relents

Safe and sound. Tiger made it through an adventure after getting stuck atop a 40-foot tree in Otter Point on Sunday. He was safely put back on solid ground through the efforts of Andrew Church and Affordable Tree Care. (Henry Veasey photo)
Kind-hearted tree-topper rescues B.C. cat stuck 30 hours in a tree

Tree service company owner helps Sooke cat get all four paws back on the ground

These images of a cougar were captured by a remote trail camera in Kanaka Creek Regional Park. (Special to The News)
Cougar caught by cameras in Maple Ridge park

Trail cameras in Kanaka Creek Regional Park show big cat on the prowl

Police said the suspect was driving a lighter coloured SUV. (Ridge Meadows RCMP)
Mounties look for witnesses to Maple Ridge assault

SUV driver allegedly assaulted cyclist near Outpost Liquor Store Tuesday evening

Richmond RCMP are investigating the death of a man from Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)
Maple Ridge man dies after falling down stairs

Police are investigating the incident that happened in Richmond

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming ‘renewal’: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

Hogan’s Alley is named for a T-shaped laneway that ran for several blocks in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood

Kristopher Teichrieb enters the Kamloops Law Courts on Oct. 23, 2018 (Kamloops This Week files)
Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack

Kristopher Teichrieb pleaded guilty to beating Jessie Simpson on June 19, 2016

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Salmon farming exec says feds left B.C. industry on the hook with no safety net

“Quite possibly the most impactful, careless, reckless, thoughtless, decision that I have ever seen”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Memorial for Travis Selje on 64th Avenue in Cloverdale, west of 176th Street. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Forensic expert says accused’s car was doing 142 km/h in crash that killed Surrey teen

Expert said he could find no evidence of braking prior to impact

In 2020, 8,497 properties were sold in the Victoria Real Estate Board region – a 17.1 per cent jump from 2019. (Unsplash)
Here’s how many months you would have to save up to buy a house in these B.C. cities

Best to start planning early, the National Bank of Canada has found

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

From bedrooms being too hot to too cold to blanket thieves, B.C. couples had their share of complaints according to a recent BC Hydro survey. (Pixabay photo)
Some B.C. couples admit to sleeping in separate rooms over temperature: survey

Even retreating under the covers can’t spare some B.C. couples from temperature issues

Most Read