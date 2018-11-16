Could whistle have saved Maple Ridge train victim?

Police walk along a CP train stopped by Port Haney Station after a pedestrian was struck. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The sound of a train whistle might have saved a woman’s life in Maple Ridge on Wednesday, says a councillor who opposed getting rid of them.

“I’m frustrated and I’m angry because this is what I was afraid of,” said Coun. Kiersten Duncan, who was the lone dissenting voice on council against having train whistles stopped along the CP Rail tracks in Maple Ridge.

She said safety should outweigh the annoyance of train horns.

In September, council passed a resolution asking that horns or whistles no longer be sounded as trains traverse the city. It followed a process of improving some crossings and erecting fences to keep pedestrian traffic away from the railway right-of-way.

Two months later, a woman in her 20s was hit and killed by a train near Port Haney Station on Wednesday. Police are releasing few details about the incident.

“It’s absolutely horrifying,” said Duncan.

Although train engineers can still sound their horns if someone is on or near the tracks, Duncan said on the cold and wet Wednesday morning it would have been difficult to see anyone.

If trains blew their whistles routinely at every crossing, there is less chance of anyone being taken by surprise, she said.

Duncan plans to raise the issue with council again.

“It would be good to speak with the new council, and see if they have any interest in bringing back the whistles,” she said.

“Unfortunately, changing it wouldn’t bring her back.”

Duncan is not sure whether there is a process to reinstate the horns and whistles.

“I didn’t want to be right,” she added.

Mayor Mike Morden said the death is a tragedy, and warned the public to stay away from railway tracks. It is not lawful to walk along the tracks.

He does not see a need to have council revisit the decision to stop the train whistles. Not enough details about the latest incident are known.

“It’s very tragic that it happened, and we’ve got to respect the police process,” he said.

“Stay off the tracks, and engage with trains smartly,” added Morden.

The coroner’s service will investigate, determining the cause of death, contributing factors, and potentially making recommendations, said spokesman Andy Watson.