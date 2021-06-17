Maple Ridge council is considering the next 147 townhomes at the Provenance development. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Council considers Polygon townhouse development in Maple Ridge

Another 147 units in complex at Pazarena Place

The next phase of the Provenance development will see 147 new dwellings, called “English Cottage” style townhouses, built at 11280 Pazarena Pl., with city council’s approval.

The matter was before Maple Ridge council’s committee of the whole on Tuesday, and staff recommended approval of development permits.

Craig Simms is applying to develop the 3.7 hectare property on behalf of Polygon Provenance Homes. The company plans to erect 32 new buildings on the site, each with between two and six townhouses. There will be three types of unite designs, and the staff report notes the English Cottage style will put an emphasis on cedar shingles, “board and batten expression,” and “a restrained, classical colour palette.”

It’s part of a Polygon development along the Lougheed Highway, just west of Kanaka Way, that will see some 360 houses, townhomes and apartments built on both sides of the highway.

READ ALSO: Big Maple Ridge housing development gets final OK

The first phase of the Provenance townhouses is already under construction, and consists of 125 units, and two completed single family subdivisions with 89 lots. There is also a mixed-use phase, with 930 square meters of commercials space and 24 rental apartments.

Council has already approved a clubhouse amenity building and outdoor recreation space close to Pazarena Place in a separate development permit at the Provenance site.

READ ALSO: ARMS, Katzie, public blast riverfront subdivision plan

The developer will build a pathway that will feed into the public system, including parkland to the east, and south to a possible pedestrian fly-over of the Haney Bypass to Kanaka Regional Park.

The issue will be back at council for approval on July 22.

