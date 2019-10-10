Council gives first OK to plan for Mussallem Motors lot

Project would be at entrance to downtown Maple Ridge

A proposal is before the city to build two condo buildings on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge. Contributed

Plans to rebuild an historic corner in Maple Ridge got to council’s committee meeting Tuesday, the first step of a rezoning process, that if approved, will change the look of the downtown.

The proposal is for two multi-storey towers at 223rd Street and Lougheed Highway, the former location of Mussallem Motors which dominated the spot for decades until a November 2017 fire razed the building.

Bissky Architecture and Urban Design is making the application, which seeks rezoning of 10 lots along Lougheed Highway and Selkirk Avenue at 223rd Street.

The plan is to construct two condo towers of between six and 12 storeys for a total of 319 units. About 3,500 sq. metres of ground floor commercial would be part of the development.

The proposal, which also includes keeping the laneway between the streets and two buildings open to the public, was at council’s committee of the whole meeting and will be built in four phases.

According to a staff report, the project will create a central, outdoor plaza that will have green space, seating areas and public art, along with routes for non-motorized transportation.

Staff recommended, and council agreed, the plan go to first reading. If the project proceeds to second reading, more detailed information will be required.

“It will certainly add something to our entrance to the community on Lougheed,” said planning director Chuck Goddard.

Coun. Gordy Robson asked if the developers have considered extending the proposal to cover the entire block, as far as 222nd Street, but staff said other property owners are not interested.

“I know we can’t force anybody to do anything, but it would sure be more appealing to me if it went right to the corner,” Robson said.

Coun. Chelsa Meadus asked why there are no roof top patios but that could be part of the final project, Goddard added.

Another proposal for another huge condo project was sent to public hearing at council’s Oct. 1 meeting. That project by Platinum Development calls for 330 condos of varying sizes, including 17 adaptive units in three, five-storey buildings at Brown Avenue and 223rd Street.

“The density is appropriate and will add to the vibrancy of the town area centre,” said a staff report.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

