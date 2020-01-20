Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows faced a succession of snow flurries last week, forcing this pedestrian on Dewdney Trunk Road to bundle up. (THE NEWS – files)

Council hears update on Maple Ridge snow

Focus is to clear priority routes

The usual winter rain has returned and is washing away the snow that fell last week.

But council is taking a look at the city’s response, while the topic is top of mind.

According to a Jan. 21 update of the city’s snow removal and ice control policy, the yearly budget for snow removal is $328,000, which includes buying road salt.

Read more: More snow for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Council at its committee meeting Tuesday, was to review the policy which says that the first priority after a major snowfall is to clear major arterial and transportation corridors, hospital routes, bus routes, school zones and major hills. If necessary, that will require work to be done around the clock.

Only once the priority routes have been cleared, the city will start on secondary roads, which will be done mainly during regular work hours.

Snow-rain-snow cycle disrupted Maple Ridge street response

All of those tasks will be completed with a total of 13 trucks and/or heavy equipment and requires 26 operators, for each 24-hour period. That’s more than a third of the city’s total operations work force, said the update.

“Resources must be managed carefully so that they will be available should the storm continue or another weather front comes in,” said the update. It also has to ensure the workers don’t become fatigued, in order to ensure safety.

If council wants to change or upgrade the policy, a report will first have to be done.

Environment Canada is calling for rain all week with highs of between 8 C and 10 C at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.

The city said online through Facebook posts, that it’s now focusing on dealing with rainfall and is also dealing with potholes left by the freezing temperatures. Many residents have said they like the regular online updates of the city’s reponse to snowfalls.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows faced a succession of snow flurries last week. (THE NEWS – files)

Previous story
Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour
Next story
B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Just Posted

Council hears update on Maple Ridge snow

Focus is to clear priority routes

Rally organizer seeking B.C. Liberal nod in Maple Ridge-Mission

Jamie Seip wants to run next provincial election

Being Young: ‘I promise it’s relevant’

What would happen to Canada if Iran and the United States went to war?

Hundreds without power in the Whonnock area of Maple Ridge

Outage happened just before 3 p.m.

Maple Ridge concert to feature “pop” music of the Middle Ages to the Renaissance

Candlelight Concert Series takes place at Westacres in Maple Ridge

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Homicide investigators probe Burnaby gas station shooting

One man was killed in the shooting

Poll suggests some don’t think Canada should send troops to stop genocide

The findings are being released just before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

B.C. woman crowned the fastest female marathon runner in Canadian history

Malindi Elmore ran an incredible 2:24:50 at the Houston Marathon

VIDEO: Car reportedly dropped off and burned in Langley residential neighbourhood

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was on scene Monday morning at 73B Avenue

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

UPDATED: Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants burned by Kamloops Blazers

Home ice loss sees Kamloops extend winning streak to eight

Cariboo Memorial Hospital back to normal after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Most Read