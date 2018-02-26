Work will be starting soon on a total rebuild of aquatic part of Maple Ridge Leisure Centre. (THE NEWS/files)

Council looks at bid to start $9.6-million rebuild of Maple Ridge Leisure Centre

Lowest of three bids recommended, work starting soon

The long-awaited process of renovating the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre is about to kick into gear, if council awards a contract to do the work for $9.6-million.

On Tuesday, council is to look at a recommendation to award the contract to Chandos Construction, out of Burnaby, which put in the lowest of three bids.

The work involves a total re-build of the 37-year-old facility, including new pool tanks and decks, pipes, pumps and plumbing, along with new universal changerooms and lobby area.

Initially, renovations were supposed to begin last November, but were pushed back to this spring after the first request for proposals had to be re-issued.

While the lobby and aquatics area will be closed during the year-long renovations, the fitness centre, gym and Greg Moore Youth Centre will remain open.

The work will be divided into two parts, $5.5 million for fixing the pools and another $3.5 million for lobby and changeroom improvements.

The latter amount will have to be borrowed and was among the projects approved in the city’s recent alternative approval process.

The need for a new pool was identified in a city’s 2010 parks master plan. At that time, the indoor pool was already 30 years old, and was at capacity during peak hours of use.

Previous story
BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property
Next story
Four arrested in ‘gifting circle’ investigation in Mission

Just Posted

Council looks at bid to start $9.6-million rebuild of Maple Ridge Leisure Centre

Lowest of three bids recommended, work starting soon

Maple Ridge family sees Olympic gold firsthand

Aunt and uncle of Comox’s Cassie Sharpe in PyeongChang

Katzie First Nation near Pitt Meadows has new chief for next two years

Newcomer wants to set up economic-development department

Sendial helps housebound with groceries in Maple Ridge

Thrifty Foods in Maple Ridge has been offering the program for the past six years

UPDATED: Coquihalla fully reopen after crashes send 29 to hospital

Officials say two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision that closed highway

Hundreds attend Rock and Gem Show in Pitt Meadows

Vendors filled both the upstairs and the downstairs rooms at Heritage Hall for the Maple Ridge Lapidary Club’s annual show and sale

Paternity leave, deficit, cybersecurity: what to expect in the 2018 federal budget

Federal budget to be announced on Tuesday

Calgary considers bid for 2026 Olympic Games

Evidence should trump emotion in Calgary 2026 Olympic bid discussion: mayor

Nancy Greene-Raine cheers on B.C. Games athletes on the Sun Peaks slopes

Olympian Nancy Greene-Raine in Kamloops for the 2018 B.C. Winter Games

Investigation continues into naval fuel spill off B.C.’s West Coast

“As far as we’re concerned, any spill is one spill too many”

Four arrested in ‘gifting circle’ investigation in Mission

Police say more than 100 ‘clouds’ have been identified across Lower Mainland

B.C. task force aims to grow mining jobs

Minister, industry stress mineral demand for electric vehicles

BCSPCA seizes 46 dogs from B.C. Interior property

Distressed dogs show signs of being “terrified” of humans

Trial begins over 2015 fuel spill in Vancouver’s English Bay

Alassia NewShips Management, the vessel MV Marathassa face 10 environmental-related charges

Most Read