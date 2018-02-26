Council looks at bid to start $9.6-million rebuild of Maple Ridge Leisure Centre

Work will be starting soon on a total rebuild of aquatic part of Maple Ridge Leisure Centre. (THE NEWS/files)

The long-awaited process of renovating the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre is about to kick into gear, if council awards a contract to do the work for $9.6-million.

On Tuesday, council is to look at a recommendation to award the contract to Chandos Construction, out of Burnaby, which put in the lowest of three bids.

The work involves a total re-build of the 37-year-old facility, including new pool tanks and decks, pipes, pumps and plumbing, along with new universal changerooms and lobby area.

Initially, renovations were supposed to begin last November, but were pushed back to this spring after the first request for proposals had to be re-issued.

While the lobby and aquatics area will be closed during the year-long renovations, the fitness centre, gym and Greg Moore Youth Centre will remain open.

The work will be divided into two parts, $5.5 million for fixing the pools and another $3.5 million for lobby and changeroom improvements.

The latter amount will have to be borrowed and was among the projects approved in the city’s recent alternative approval process.

The need for a new pool was identified in a city’s 2010 parks master plan. At that time, the indoor pool was already 30 years old, and was at capacity during peak hours of use.