Council won’t let Maple Ridge church cut tree

City council told Maple Ridge Community Church it can’t cut a tulip tree on its property.

“The reason we need this tree removed is we require additional parking spaces on our property. We want to pave the area putting these spaces along the front of our property and the tree is right in the middle of the area so it has to be removed to allow us to add these spaces,” said Pastor Duane Goerzen in a letter to council.

He told council the church has been at the property since 1998 and averages 220 people for Sunday attendance, and have 350 in the church’s “greater constituency.” Mandarin and Spanish churches also use building, as well as other community groups, and building expansion plans are in process.

“We need every space available due to our limited footprint.”

Goerzen said the church would be willing to plant trees to replace the one being removed.

The tree protection bylaw has been in place for approximately three years, and this was the third appeal of a staff decision to not allow a tree to be cut, Chuck Goddard, manager of development and environmental services, told council. The city arborist visited the church at 20450 Dewdney Trunk Rd., and found the tree in good health, of significant size, and presenting no imminent hazard.

Goddard said the tree was one of few trees on the property, a “rather unique specimen tree” being 50 cm wide at chest height.

He noted the city’s tree canopy target is not being met on this property, and it would require 32 trees.

“If it’s a tree that’s healthy and it’s not a hazard we try and protect them in accordance with the bylaw,” said Goddard.

He suggested redesigning the parking lot to preserve the tree, and that was council’s unanimous decision.

Coun. Bob Masse explained the environmental consideration council is making in trying to preserve the tree canopy, and not allowing trees to be cut.

“This isn’t as arbitrary as it may seem, and it’s not just about aesthetics,” said Masse. “It’s about having the right trees in the right places.”

He said their environmental value includes soaking up rain water and keeping out of storm drains, providing shade and providing oxygen.

Coun. Kiersten Duncan noted council has taken a strict approach with its tree protection bylaw, and Coun. Corisa Bell said cutting the tree would not align with the community’s environmental goals.

“It looks like the type of tree that should have a bench underneath it where people can congregate and talk,” said Coun. Craig Speirs. “I would hope to see more trees, not less.

“Tulip trees are very close and dear to my heart. I planted one 30 years ago last week, in memory of my son,” Speirs added. “Sometimes, you will never see a poem as lovely as a tree.”