One man was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna, Thursday Aug. 6. (File photo)

Couple trapped for hours in crushed vehicle, after Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Tractor trailer rolled onto car

A Surrey couple was trapped for hours in their vehicle, after it was crushed by an overturning tractor trailer on Highway 3.

The accident occurred Thursday, Aug. 6, at about 11 a.m., near Placer Mountain Forest Service Road, approximately 40 km west of Princeton.

According to RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the large truck failed to negotiate a turn, while descending a hill, and the driver lost control.

He said extracting the couple from the wreck was “complicated.”

The driver of the impacted car, a 67-year-old man, was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna, with serious injuries.

Hughes said first responders were concerned the victim would require a leg amputation, however the patient was later stabilized.

A 64-year-old woman was transported to Princeton General Hospital, with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi truck, a 31-year-old man from Maple Ridge, suffered head and arm injuries, said Hughes.

The accident is still under investigation.

Hughes said speed may have been a factor, and that one witness told police the truck’s brakes were emitting smoke before the crash.

Related: Woman killed on motorcycle near Similkameen Falls – Highway 3 remains closed

Related: Two killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Muse proceeds with cannabis store in Westgate Shopping Centre
Next story
STANDING TALL: ‘Forced retirement’ a reality for sawmill employees

Just Posted

Couple trapped for hours in crushed vehicle, after Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Tractor trailer rolled onto car

Residents treated for smoke inhalation after fire in Maple Ridge building

Fire took place in the 11800 block of Laity Street

Teachers, parents in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows relieved at return to school delay

Announcement made on Tuesday, Aug. 11

Muse proceeds with cannabis store in Westgate Shopping Centre

Private retail store would be within 1,000m of proposed government store in Maple Ridge

VIDEO: Person falls from roof in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance was called but victim taken by ground instead

Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

DFO says five aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Canucks ride momentum into NHL playoff series against defending Stanley Cup champs

PREVIEW: Vancouver opens against St. Louis on Wednesday

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

One dead as fish boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Shawnigan Lake-registered Arctic Fox II went down off Cape Flattery, west of Victoria

Landlord takes front door, windows after single B.C. mom late with rent

Maple Ridge mom gets help from community generosity and government

VIDEO: B.C. community rallies to save snared eagle

Revelstoke climber scales tree to save the raptor

42 more people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

The province has recorded no new deaths in recent days

Joe Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Harris and Biden plan to deliver remarks Wednesday in Wilmington

Most Read