Court appearance in Ridge Meadows detachment’s largest-ever bust

Harmes has bail hearing on nine weapons charges

The man who was charged in the largest seizure ever by the Ridge Meadows RCMP will be back in court later this month.

Christopher Leigh Harmes faces nine weapons charges related to the huge seizure announced on Aug. 13, when police found a fully automatic submachine gun, semi-automatic pistol, other gun parts and several boxes of ammunition.

Police also seized 3.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 2.2 kg of meth, 659 grams of coke/crack, 1.6 kg of ketamine and 844 codeine/morphine pills.

Police said the drugs included blue fentanyl, which had been responsible for overdose deaths across the Lower Mainland.

Police have said charges relating to the drugs seized are pending.

Harmes remains in custody, and will be back in provincial court in Port Coquitlam on Sept. 23 for a bail hearing. He is charged with four counts of possessing a firearm without a licence and/or registration, two counts of careless use of a firearm, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, and one count of “loaded/unloaded with ammunition a prohibited or restricted firearm.”

Harmes has been previously been convicted for drug trafficking offences in 2010, 2012 and 2015.



