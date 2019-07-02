Glen Assoun, jailed for over 16 years for the knife murder of his ex-girlfriend in a Halifax parking lot, is seen at his daughter’s residence in Dartmouth, N.S. on February 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Court case seeks details of how Nova Scotia man was wrongfully convicted of murder

63-year-old Glen Assoun spent nearly 17 years in jail for a crime he didn’t commit

A court case is underway today over the release of key evidence explaining what led to the wrongful murder conviction and imprisonment of a Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in jail.

The Canadian Press, CBC and the Halifax Examiner are asking Justice James Chipman of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court for access to federal documents with details of how 63-year-old Glen Assoun was improperly convicted of second-degree murder on Sept. 17, 1999.

It’s a case where Canada’s minister of justice has already declared there was “reliable and relevant evidence” that wasn’t disclosed during criminal proceedings.

On March 1, after a two-decade struggle by Assoun to overturn his conviction, a judge found Assoun innocent in the 1995 knifing death of 28-year-old Brenda Way.

A lawyer with Innocence Canada, a group that works to free the wrongfully convicted, has said police didn’t disclose key evidence before Assoun’s unsuccessful appeal in 2006.

The struggle to release the information goes back to 2014, when the Justice Department determined in a preliminary report there may have been a of miscarriage of justice and Assoun was released on bail.

At the time, Chipman refused a media request to see the report, and sealed the hundreds of pages of information.

ALSO READ: About 10 per cent of Canadians report ‘problematic use’ of opioids

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just Posted

Foster family needed for Dolly

Maple Ridge pup training to be assistance dog

Resident worried about new road in east Maple Ridge

City looking at three options for eastern route

‘Serious’ incident involving pedestrian at crosswalk in Pitt Meadows

Taken to hospital by ambulance.

Going Green: Valuing our natural assets

Smarter, cheaper to invest in maintaining and expanding forests, urban parks and stormwater ponds.

Complainants want improved police response says Maple Ridge mayor

Review will look at separate Pitt Meadows RCMP detachment

A happy Canada Day

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows celebrate Canada Day.

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

Canucks sign free agents Myers, Benn to bolster defence

Both blue-liners played junior hockey in B.C.

UPDATE: ‘Flying’ car claims a life in Langley on Canada Day

VIDEO: Emergency crews will be on scene of two serious crashes in Langley Monday for several hours

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

Protesters crash controversial pastor’s sermon in Castlegar

First ‘Mighty Men’s Conference’ in Canada doesn’t go unchallenged

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

TransLink fares to go up on July 1

Fares will increase by a few cents to a few dollars

Most Read