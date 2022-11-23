Four-year-old Aubrey and six-year-old Chloe Berry were murdered by their father in his Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day 2017. (Family file photo)

Court dismisses appeal of Greater Victoria father who murdered his daughters on Christmas Day

Andrew Berry killed Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, in 2017

The Greater Victoria man convicted of killing his daughters on Christmas Day in 2017 has had his appeal dismissed.

Andrew Berry was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for the second-degree murder of daughters – Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6 –who were found slaughtered in their beds in Berry’s Oak Bay home on Christmas Day 2017.

Berry has always maintained his innocence and sought a retrial.

The results of his June appeal were posted Wednesday.

More to come…

