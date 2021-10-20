Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Court proceedings begin in death of Langley’s Carson Crimeni

A 20-year-old has been charge with manslaughter in the case

Court proceedings began Wednesday for the young man accused of manslaughter in the death of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni.

Aron and Darrel Crimeni, Carson’s father and grandfather, respectively, were both in court for the proceedings.

The suspect, who cannot be named because he was underage at the time of the offense, was charged in mid-September, more than two years after Carson died near a Walnut Grove park.

Darrel Crimeni said the accused did not appear in court on Wednesday, and the hearing before a judge was brief. The accused’s lawyer requested more time, and a court date was set for Nov. 24.

Darrel said it will be tough on the family members when the accused does appear in court, but they have to play the hand they’ve been dealt.

After word of charges came on Sept. 16, Aron said he planned to attend every day of the proceedings.

READ ALSO: Manslaughter charge laid in death of Langley’s Carson Crimeni

The accused is presently free on bail.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

On Aug. 7, 2019, Carson was found in severe medical distress in a park near Walnut Grove Secondary.

Despite attempts by police, firefighters, and BC Ambulance paramedics to revive him, Carson died later that night in hospital of an apparent drug overdose.

Video clips posted to social media showed the Langley teen was barely able to stand or speak earlier that day at the Walnut Grove skate park, while people could be heard laughing.

His family believes he was given a huge amount of drugs by older youths who preyed on the “gregarious and trusting” Carson.

The police interviewed more than 100 witnesses and received more than 100 tips before charging one man, now 20, with manslaughter. As he was under 18 at the time of Carson’s death, he is being tried as a juvenile and cannot be identified.

Although youth sentences are usually shorter than those for adults, judges can impose adult sentences on youths who have committed serious crimes. In fact, prosecutors are obligated to consider seeking an adult sentence for some crimes, including manslaughter.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Carson CrimeniCourtLangley

