A trans-gender inmate has filed a complaint with Human Rights Tribunal regarding treatment at Alouette Correctional Centre for Women. (THE NEWS/files)

Courts dismiss transgender inmate’s application for appeal

Inmate in Maple Ridge women’s prison alleges discrimination

A transgender inmate in a Maple Ridge women’s prison will not have an appeal in her extradition fight heard by the Supreme Court of Canada.

The court dismissed an application by Hayden Patterson, who has been alleging discrimination on the basis of her gender identity.

Patterson is being held on an extradition matter to face a murder charge in the U.S.

She was arrested in Abbotsford in 2014 as a suspect in a Washington State murder. Patterson has fought her extradition to the U.S, saying she was not given “diplomatic assurances” she would be housed in a women’s facility and protected from the risk of abuse. She applied for a judicial review of the extradition decision, but the review was denied by all three judges considering the application.

On Thursday morning, the court judgment was released in the application for leave to appeal the ruling of the court of appeal for B.C..

Hayden, 25, filed a human rights complaint against the provincial government. She said a behaviour contract she signed when she was transferred into Alouette Correctional Centre for Women is discriminatory, because she is subject to tougher behaviour requirements than other female prisoners.

She was arrested at an Abbotsford hotel after she and her co-accused, Christopher Shade, allegedly used shovels to bludgeon to death Patterson’s roommate Richard Bergesen, 57, who was found dead in his Sammamish, Wash., home on Sept. 17, 2014.

The pair then allegedly stole the victim’s credit cards and 2013 BMW 328 sedan and fled to Canada, driving under a barbed wire fence on a road north of Spokane. The two then supposedly used the stolen credit cards to go on a shopping spree in Abbotsford and host a party at a local hotel.

They were arrested later that day after U.S. authorities tracked the BMW from the vehicle’s GPS device.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
