COVID-19 case at Superstore in Pitt Meadows

Loblaws Companies is a business that has been reporting cases of COVID-19 publicly, and on Dec. 17 revealed there was a positive test of a team member at its store in Pitt Meadows.

According to the online report, the infected employee at the Real Canadian Superstore last worked on Dec. 12.

On Dec. 22 there were also cases at Real Canadian Superstore locations in other cities, including three in Abbotsford, and two each in Kelowna and Coquitlam.

“In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores,” said the Loblaws web page.

READ ALSO: B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

“In all of our stores, we encourage our colleagues and employees to wear masks, particularly where physical distancing is not always possible.”

For transparency, the business will regularly disclose all positive COVID-19 cases in stores, by province. For privacy, they do not release any personal information about employees.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusmaple ridgePitt Meadows