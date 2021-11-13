COVID-19 case counts drop in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

COVID-19 case counts by local health area for the week ending Nov. 6. (BC Centre for Disease Control)

After a spike at the end of October, cases of COVID-19 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have declined at the start of November.

According to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control, there were 136 cases for the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6. That’s down from 165 cases in the two cities for the week ending Oct. 30.

All neighbouring cities, including Tri-Cities, Surrey, Langley, and Abbotsford, also saw their case counts drop during the week.

Vaccination reports for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows now pegs the number of people aged 12-plus with their second dose at 84 per cent, as of Tuesday. The number with one does is 88 per cent.

In the 12-17 age bracket, 80 per cent are fully vaccinated, and 86 per cent have one dose.

Among those over 50, there are now 89 per cent who are fully vaccinated, while 91 per cent have at least one jab.

