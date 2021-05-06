COVID-19 case counts drop in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows for fourth straight week

Geographic distribution of COVID-19 by local health area, showing cumulative cases from Jan. 2020 to April 2021. (BCCDC/Special to The News)

The COVID-19 numbers continue to fall in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The latest COVID-19 case counts from the BC Centre for Disease Control show that there were 97 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows reported for the week ending May 1.

That makes it four straight weeks the number of cases has come down. The case count hit an all-time high locally at 231 in the week of March 28 to April 3, but has since dropped to 217, 166, 141 and now below 100 in the weeks since.

The CDC publishes a weekly map showing the distribution of cases. Cities with higher case counts are generally shaded darker, and the map is considerably lighter this week. The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows area is now showing an average daily rate of 10-15 cases per 100,000 population.

Neighbouring municipalities are also seeing their cases decline, with even hard-hit Surrey dropping a modest amount from 1,760 cases to 1,671.

The CDC has also published the cumulative cases, which are now at 2,664 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, from January 2020 through April 2021.

B.C. recorded another 572 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with no new deaths but hospitalized patients up to 481 and 161 in intensive care.