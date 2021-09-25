Covid-19 case counts drop in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Second vaccination rate at 78 per cent for ages 12 and up

The BC Centre for Disease Control map of COVID-19 cases by local health area, for the week ending Sept. 18. (Special to The News)

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Maple Ride and Pitt Meadows has dropped again over the past week.

According to the latest statistics from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there were 69 reported cases in the local health area for the week of Sept. 12-18, which is down from 88 cases the week prior. After reaching 108 cases in the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, case counts have been trending downward for two weeks.

Across the Lower Mainland, it’s a mixed bag. Looking at neighbouring health areas, cases dropped in Tri-Cities, from 165 to 111, and Surrey, from 350 to 291. But they rose in Langley, from 162 to 185, and Abbotsford, from 158 to 195.

As of Sept. 21, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have increased vaccination rates to:

• 85 per cent of those 12 and over with their first dose.

• 78 per cent of those 12 and over with their second dose.

• 90 per cent of those 50 and over with their first dose.

• 86 per cent of those 50 and over with their second dose.

• 81 per cent of those aged 12-17 have their first dose.

• 70 per cent of those aged 12-17 have their second dose.

In Fraser Health, the 12-17 age group has the largest disparity of vaccination by local health area, with Chilliwack having just 52 per cent fully vaccinated, while Delta is at 79 per cent.

Fraser Health has administered more than 2.8 million vaccinations.

READ ALSO: Stop by a neighbourhood clinic for a COVID shot in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows