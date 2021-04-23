COVID-19 case counts dropped last week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The BC Centre for Disease Control published a map showing case counts for the week of April 11-17.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows is still high, but has trended downward for the second straight week.

The BC Centre for Disease Control is reporting 166 cases of the virus in the two cities for the week April 11-17.

That is trending downward from 217 from April 4-10, and 231 cases in the week of March 28-April 3. The latter was the worst week for case counts since the pandemic began.

The BC Centre for Disease Control maps the cases using weekly data ending each Saturday, and maps are published on the following Wednesday.

Neighbouring communities have not all seen the same trend at Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. Abbotsford jumped from a case count of 313 to 492 in the past week, and Langley from 210 cases to 340 last week. Surrey’s case counts also remain high at 1,698.

On Wednesday, the province reported hospitalizations continued to rise, with a record of 483 people in hospital, up from 456 Tuesday. There are 164 people in intensive care, up from 148 on Tuesday. B.C. recorded seven additional deaths Wednesday, for a total of 1,546 since the pandemic began.