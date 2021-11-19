COVID-19 case counts lowest level in weeks in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Latest map showing case counts in the region, provided by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (Special to The NEWS)

COVID-19 case counts are down for a second straight week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, according to the latest statistics from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Cases are pegged at 69 for the week of Nov. 7-13, which is down significantly from 136 the previous week, which ended Nov. 6. It is the second straight week of decline, and the lowest number since 69 cases were last recorded in Sept. 12-18.

Cities in the eastern Fraser Valley are still struggling with high case counts, as Abbotsford rose from 239 to 269 over the same period, and Mission went from 60 to 87.

Neighbouring local health areas Langley and Tri-Cities posted slightly higher numbers, but Surrey saw a huge drop, from 249 cases to 140.

Cases drop and vaccinations climb. The health authority reports vaccination rates of:

• 88 per cent of those 12-plus having a first dose.

• 85 per cent of those 12-plus having a second dose.

• 87 per cent of those 12-17 having a first dose.

• 81 per cent of those 12-17 having a second dose.

• 91 per cent of those 50-plus having a first dose.

• 89 per cent of those 50-plus having a second dose.

• 10 per cent of those 50-plus having a third dose.

