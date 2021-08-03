COVID-19 case counts rise in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

A geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases from the BC Centre for Disease Control, for the week ending July 24.

The latest COVID-19 maps from the BC Centre for Disease Control show Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge have higher case counts than the rest of the Greater Vancouver area.

There were 31 cases in the two cities for the week July 18-24, which was second only to Surrey with 35 cases. The larger health areas of Tri-Cities and Langley both had 16 cases each.

There had been just 11 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows for the week ending July 17. The case counts dropped to a low of six cases for the week ending July 10, and the high was 231 cases over a week in April.

READ ALSO: Federal modelling warns of 4th COVID wave driven by Delta if reopening is too fast

READ ALSO: B.C. sees 243 COVID-19 cases Friday as infections keep rising

According to the CDC, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows had vaccination rates of 79 per cent for first dose, for those aged 12 and over, as of July 27. The rate for two shots was 61 per cent.

The vaccination leader in Fraser Health is South Surrey/White Rock at 83 per cent with a first dose and 72 per cent fully vaccinated.

Case counts have been rising in B.C., with the 243 cases announced Friday being the highest number in two months.