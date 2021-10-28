COVID-19 case counts up slightly in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Map from BC Centre for Disease Control shows the COVID-19 case counts for the week of Oct. 17-23. (Special to The News)

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows increased slightly in the past week.

According to the latest regional breakdown from the BC Centre for Disease Control, there were 107 cases in the two cities for the week of Oct. 17-23. That is up slightly from the 95 cases for the week ending Oct. 16.

Still, October has seen cases drop significantly from the 191 cases that were counted in the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 2.

Vaccination rates continue to rise in all age groups in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows.

As of Oct. 26 there were:

• 88 per cent of people aged 12 and over had their first dose.

• 83 per cent of people 12 and over had their second dose.

• 85 per cent of people aged 12-17 have had their first dose.

• 77 per cent of people aged 12-17 have had their second dose.

• 91 per cent of people aged 50-plus have had their first dose.

• 88 per cent of people aged 50-plus have had their second dose

Maple Ridge is close to the provincial pace of vaccination, as 89.7 per cent of all eligible people 12 and over in B.C have received their first dose, and 84.7 per cent their second dose, as of Oct. 27.

