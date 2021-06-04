COVID-19 case map from the BC Centre for Disease Control for the week ending May 29. (Special to The News)

COVID-19 case map shows slight increase in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Cases continue to drop in all neighbouring communities

There has been a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Maple Ride and Pitt Meadows over the past week, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The BCCDC publishes a weekly map showing the geographic distribution of COVID-19 by local health area. For the week of May 23-29 it shows Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows with 61 cases, which is up slightly from 53 for the weekend ending May 22.

The increase is out of step with all neighbouring communities, where case counts have continued to drop. Hard-hit Surrey in particular continues to see cases decline, from 721 t0 460 cases last week. Another hot spot, Abbotsford is down from 257 to 130 cases in a week.

Maple Ridge had seen its cases dropping consistently for seven weeks until rising by eight cases last week. The peak was 231 in the week of March 28-April 3.

Health Minister Adrian Dix reported Wednesday that the province has the lowest infection rate in six months, and hospitalizations and intensive care cases rare also drooping. There have been 1,707 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

