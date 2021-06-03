COVID-19 cases at high schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

School sign at Pitt Meadows secondary, which is one of the schools in the district with a recent exposure to COVID-19. (Neil Corbett/The News)

There have been two new COVID-19 cases at high schools in School District 42.

Pitt Meadows secondary had a exposure events on May 25 and 26, while Garibaldi secondary in Maple Ridge had an exposure on May 28.

COVID-19 cases have been coming down around the province, below 200 new cases on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Fraser Health is continuing to list cases at schools in the district, and the dates when people with a confirmed case of the virus were at schools.

At any time, if parents or their children develop any symptoms of COVID-19, they are asked to please seek testing and then self-isolate.

Those who have been identified as a COVID-19 positive case or close contact will be contacted directly by Fraser Health’s Public Health team with further instruction. For parents who do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, their child should continue to attend school. Monitor your child for COVID-19 symptoms daily.

More information and resources regarding schools and COVID-19 is available on our school resources for parents and teachers page or the BCCDC K-12 Schools web page.