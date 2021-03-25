COVID-19 cases at stores in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Loblaw Companies has notified the public about COVID-19 cases at three of its stores in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

A staff member from the Real Canadian Superstore in Pitt Meadows has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Thursday. The last day the team member worked was March 17.

There were also positive tests from staff members at two Shoppers Drug Mart stores in Maple Ridge – one at 11939 240th St. and the other at 22441 Dewdney Trunk Rd. Both of those cases were announced on Tuesday. The last days the employees worked were March 20 and 19 respectively.

There has been a slow and steady increase of cases in the Lower Mainland, and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday the province appears to be entering a third wave of the pandemic.

Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout has reached a double-digit milestone, as 11 per cent of the country’s adult population is now at least partially protected from the virus.