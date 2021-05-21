The BC Centre for Disease Control map of COVID-19 cases by health area, for the week ending May 15.

COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The moat recent mapping of cases, released Wednesday, shows there were 70 cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the one-week period of May 9-15.

That is down from 91 cases the week prior, and marks the sixth straight week the number of cases have declined in the two cities. The high was 231 cases in the week March 28-April 3.

READ ALSO: New flexibility in Pfizer vaccine storage ‘good news’ for B.C.’s rollout plans: Dix

READ ALSO: Canada-U.S. border closure extended another month until June 21

Every city neighbouring the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows local health area is also seeing a decline. This week’s map shows Surrey at 1,094 cases for the week, down from 1,409 the week prior. Case counts in the Tri-Cities, Langley, Mission and Abbotsford have all come down.

As of May 13, half of the adult population of B.C. has received at least one dose of vaccination, the CDC reports. That is close to the Canadian average.