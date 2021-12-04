COVID-19 cases down, vax stats rising in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Half of those aged 70-plus have received their third shot

COVID-19 case counts for the week of Nov. 21-27, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. (Special to The News)

The cases of COVID-19 are trending downward again in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and surrounding communities.

The latest maps from the BC Centre for Disease Control, showing the geographic distribution of COVID-19, peg the number of cases in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows at 85 for the week of Nov. 21-27. That’s down from 95 cases the week prior.

A slight reduction was the experience of most neighbouring cities, as Langley dropped from 119 to 74, Abbotsford from 197 to 144, Surrey from 159 to 151, and the Tri-Cities from 71 to 52 cases over the same time frame.

Vaccination progress continues in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. Fifty per cent of those aged 70 and over had received their third dose as of Nov. 30. In addition:

• 86 per cent of those aged 12-plus have received a second dose.

• 89 per cent of those 12 and over have received a first dose.

• 10 per cent of those 18 and over have received a third dose.

• 90 per cent of those 50 and over have a second dose.

• 18 per cent of those 50 and over have a third dose.

• 92 per cent of those 70 and over have received their second dose.

Vaccinations had not been given in the age 5-11 category, according to the CDC stats.