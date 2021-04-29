COVID-19 cases drop in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows for third week

A BC Centre for Disease Control map showing the number of COVID-19 cases in the Greater Vancouver area. The areas with darker shading have higher case rates.

The COVID-19 case count in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows has dropped for the third straight week, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The number of cases recorded was listed at 141 for the week of April 18-24. The case count hit an all-time high locally at 231 in the week of March 28 to April 3, but has since dropped to 217, 166 and now 141 in the weeks since.

Similarly, the case counts in neighbouring Lower Mainland cities is generally trending downward, with the notable exception being Surrey. The number of cases there hit an all-time high of 1,760 for the week ending Saturday.

The province is still in the grip of the third wave, as B.C. had its largest number of COVID-19 patients in hospital Wednesday, with 515 people in acute care and 171 of them in intensive care.