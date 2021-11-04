Breakdown of cumulative cases by local health area, from January 2020 until October 2021. (Special to The News)

COVID-19 cases jump in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Total case count for both cities since tops 4,500 January 2020

The COVID-19 case counts shot up in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows over the past week.

There were 165 cases in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows local health area for the week of Oct. 24-30, according to the latest maps showing the geographic distribution of the disease from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

That is up from 107 cases the week prior.

The upward trend was also evidenced in Abbotsford, up to 385 cases from 301, and Mission (54 to 66). Neighbouring cities Surrey, Langley, and Tri-Cities all saw slight decreases in cases.

The CDC also reports Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have now seen 4,532 recorded cases from January 2020 until the end of October 2021.

Vaccine progress shows there are now 88 per cent of people aged 12 and over with one dose, and 84 per cent have their second dose.

In the 12-17 age group, 86 per cent have received their first dose, and 79 per cent have their second dose.

Among those 50 and over, 91 per cent have received their first dose, and 89 per cent are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 case map for the week of Oct. 24-30, as reported by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (Special to The News)
