COVID-19 closes community inclusion program in Maple Ridge

Also a virus exposure event at Maple Ridge secondary

Fraser Health has closed a Maple Ridge workplace due to COVID-19.

The Selkirk Community Inclusion Day Program was closed on Wednesday, May 26. Workplaces can by closed by the health authority when three or more people there have COVID-19, with likely transmission at work.

The non-profit group has a centre on Selkirk Avenue in downtown Maple Ridge providing social and recreational day programs for people with developmental disabilities.

The closure will generally be for 10 days, or as otherwise determined by the Medical Health Officer.

While the COVID-19 case numbers come down across the province, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, there are still cases of the virus in public schools in both cities.

Fraser Health has listed four public schools this week as having had exposure events.

The latest is Maple Ridge secondary, where there was a person with a confirmed case of the virus on May 21.

READ ALSO: White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

READ ALSO: Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

If parents do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, their child should continue to attend school. Fraser Health asks that parents monitor children for COVID-19 symptoms daily.

More information and resources regarding schools and COVID-19 is available on the Fraser Health school resources for parents and teachers page or the BC Centre for Disease Control K-12 Schools website.

Most Read