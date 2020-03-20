COVID-19 cutting gas price to under $1 in some Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley cities

Part of the residual impact of the global COVID-19 outbreak has been shockingly low prices at the pump.
Abbotsford, Vancouver and Richmond all have over 10 gas stations with prices below $1 per litre this morning, March 20, according to GasBuddy.com. Many would never have expected these savings a year ago, when Lower Mainland prices hit $1.70 per litre.
The sinking prices are reportedly due to a lack of consumer demand, and a international oil-pricing battle between Russia and Saudi Arabia, who are flooding the global markets.
|Top 10 lowest prices in Abbotsford