COVID-19. (Pixabay)

COVID-19. (Pixabay)

COVID-19 exposure at another Maple Ridge high school

SRT also dealing with coronavirus at the school

While health officials and School District 42 deal with a concerning COVID-19 outbreak at Garibaldi secondary school, another Maple Ridge high school reports an exposure event.

Garibaldi could have a connection to one of the new virus variants which have been identified in the UK and South Africa, and which spread more easily among the population. About 80 people, students and staff at the school, were to be tested on Monday.

Meanwhile, Samuel Robertson Technical secondary has another exposure event – after already having one in early January.

READ ALSO: B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

READ ALSO: Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

A person with a known case of the virus was at SRT from Jan. 20-22.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge council considers apartment building and townhouse complex

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure at another Maple Ridge high school

SRT also dealing with coronavirus at the school

Maple Ridge council considers new residential developments at a recent online meeting.
Maple Ridge council considers apartment building and townhouse complex

New six-storey, 100-unit building planned for Dewdney Trunk Road towntown

Two people are being treated for injuries after a head-on crash along Golden Ears Way. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Head-on crash shuts down road in Maple Ridge

Golden Ears Way is closed in both directions

Three people were sent to hospital after a serious car crash on 132 Ave in Maple Ridge early Monday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/ The News)
Three sent to hospital after Maple Ridge car crash

At least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle following crash on 132 Ave and 232 St

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Jonathan Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is being sentenced in BC Supreme Court Monday. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
B.C. nanny to be sentenced for sex crimes

Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids

Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News)
Border closure delays trial for U.S. lawyer accused of bringing guns into B.C.

Shawn Jensen is charged with gun smuggling across the Osoyoos border

In a report released on Monday, Sierra Club BC said that majority of climate risks – including droughts, wildfires and landslides – are influenced by industrial logging. (Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror)
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

Most Read