COVID-19 exposure at Kanaka Creek elementary in Maple Ridge

First case in district school case since resumption of classes after spring break

Fraser Health posted the first COVID-19 exposure event in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District since school resumed after spring break.

There was a confirmed case of the virus at Kanaka Creek elementary on March 17.

There had been as many as 10 schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows listed as having COVID exposures prior to spring break.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.