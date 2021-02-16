COVID-19 exposure at Maple Ridge high school

There is a COVID-19 exposure event at Thomas Haney secondary in Maple Ridge.

Fraser Health has confirmed a person with the virus was at the high school on Feb. 9.

Fraser Health had also reported four elementary school exposures, and recently added more days to the exposures at the schools. School outbreaks, which could involve multiple cases, are reported by the health authority as exposure events.

The schools and dates listed are:

Alouette elementary: Feb. 2, 3, 4 and 5.

c’usqunela elementary: Feb 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Golden Ears elementary: Feb. 3, 4, 8 and 10

Laity View elementary: Feb. 2 and 5.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.