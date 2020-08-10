COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19 exposure at Surrey rave prompts warning from Fraser Health

Party was held at Royal Beauty Supply in Whalley

Fraser Health is warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at the “Royal Jerk Spot Weekend Summer Fest Day and Night Rave” in Surrey.

The party was held at Royal Beauty Supply, 13553 105A Ave., on Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 2, and continued into the morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 3.

The health authority publishes notices of “public exposures” online at fraserhealth.ca/covid19exposure.

“The possible exposures listed on this site are believed to be low risk but, out of an abundance of caution, Public Health asks anyone who may have visited any of the locations listed on the specified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms,” the website says.

“There is no known risk to anyone who attended any listed locations outside of the specified dates and times. If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities.”

Earlier, the website published word of possible COVID-19 exposure at Hookah Lounge, 10609 King George Blvd., Surrey, also on on the weekend of July 31 to Aug. 2.


