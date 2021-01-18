COVID-19 exposure at Westview in Maple Ridge

There is a COVID-19 exposure at Westview secondary in Maple Ridge.

It is the third exposure event at a high school in School District 42 in 2021, but the first at Westview.

Fraser Health is reporting a person with a confirmed case of the virus was at the school on Jan. 12.

There were earlier exposures at Pitt Meadows and Samuel Robertson Technical secondary schools.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.



