COVID-19 exposure event at Blue Mountain elementary

Fraser Health reports two exposures in Maple Ridge schools this week

Blue Mountain elementary school is the latest school in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District with a COVID-19 exposure event.

Fraser Health reports that a person with a confirmed case of the virus was at the elementary school on 248th Street on Dec. 2 and 3.

On Monday, it was reported there was an exposure event at Maple Ridge secondary.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 exposure event at Maple Ridge secondary

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.

 


