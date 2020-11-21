COVID-19 exposure event at Maple Ridge elementary

There was another COVID-19 exposure event at a Maple Ridge school announced late in the week.

A person with a confirmed case of the virus was at Maple Ridge elementary on Nov. 9, 10 and 13, Fraser Health has announced.

It is the only school exposure event currently listed on the health authority website, which has previously had as many as five posted.

Fraser Health advises parents no action is required of them, unless they are contacted by Public Health or are otherwise directed by school officials. Public Health will contact them directly in case of any school exposure involving their child.

READ ALSO: One in 25 Lower Mainland residents may contract COVID-19 by February

Public Health initiates contact tracing, to determine who the infected individual was in contact with, and notifies close contacts to advise them to self isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

If parents do not receive a phone call from Public Health, they should continue to have their child attend school, says Fraser Health.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusmaple ridgePitt Meadows