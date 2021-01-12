COVID-19 exposure event at Maple Ridge high school

Confirmed case at Samuel Robertson Technical in first week after break

There has been a COVID-19 exposure event at Samuel Robertson Technical secondary in Maple Ridge.

Fraser Health reports there was a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school each day last week, from Jan. 4-8.

It is the first exposure to the virus listed in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district since school resumed after the holiday break. However, other Fraser Health communities have had numerous exposures – Abbotsford lists nine schools, and the Surrey school district 24.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.



