COVID-19 (Pixabay)

COVID-19 (Pixabay)

COVID-19 exposure event at Meadowridge School

Maple Ridge independent school visited by person with virus

Fraser Health reports COVID-19 exposure events at Meadowridge School in Maple Ridge.

The independent school on 240th Street was visited by a person with a confirmed case of the virus on Oct. 29 and 30.

Fraser Health advises parents no action is required of them, unless they are contacted by Public Health or are otherwise directed by school officials. Public Health will contact them directly in case of any school exposure involving their child.

Public Health initiates contact tracing, to determine who the infected individual was in contact with, and notifies close contacts to advise them to self isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

If parents do not receive a phone call from Public Health, they should continue to attend school.

READ ALSO: New COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge long term care facility

Exposure events mean a person with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection attended school while they were infectious. That is different than a cluster, which is when two or more people with infection attend school, and their cases may be linked to school-based transmission. An outbreak involves multiple infected people and the possibility of widespread transmission.

Most high schools in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows have had exposure events, with the exception of Westview secondary. Meadowridge is a K-12 school.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Why cheer practices are allowed, but dance is not, under tightened COVID rules

Just Posted

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure event at Meadowridge School

Maple Ridge independent school visited by person with virus

COVID-19 COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
New COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge long term care facility

Fraser Health says staff member at Holyrood Manor has tested positive for the virus

Ivy Threatful (left) and Adrian Truong (right) are hoping to join former Rambler Ryan Hicks (centre) at Simon Fraser University next year. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge wrestlers fighting to join team mates at SFU

Ivy Threatful and Adrian Truong are hoping to land scholarships at local university

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: Preserve one of Maple Ridge’s most invaluable ecosystems

One reader suggests council push harder to develop Albion, instead of Yennadon

The Ridge Meadows Flames are now 2-2 on the season.
Flames games suspended by new COVID-19 measures

Ridge Meadows Junior Bs had 15-3 win over Surrey

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

In June, Xtreme Cheer and Dance in Langley resumed in-studio practices, behind carefully defined boundaries. Just as they were allowed some contact for ‘stunts’ the restrictions were tightened as part of a battle against rising COVID-19 rates (file)
Why cheer practices are allowed, but dance is not, under tightened COVID rules

Online petition launched to have dance classes allowed in Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect(s) in the theft of poppy donation boxes at two local businesses.
Poppy-box thefts occur at two Abbotsford businesses

Police ask for help identifying suspect(s) at hotel and gas station

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

The Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 22, 2020 located the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S. on a property in Blaine. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture)
Asian giant hornet found in Aldergrove near junction of Fraser Highway and Highway 13

Another hornet had been spotted approximately five kilometres away in Abbotsford on Nov. 2

Most Read