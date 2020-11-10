COVID-19 exposure event at Meadowridge School

Fraser Health reports COVID-19 exposure events at Meadowridge School in Maple Ridge.

The independent school on 240th Street was visited by a person with a confirmed case of the virus on Oct. 29 and 30.

Fraser Health advises parents no action is required of them, unless they are contacted by Public Health or are otherwise directed by school officials. Public Health will contact them directly in case of any school exposure involving their child.

Public Health initiates contact tracing, to determine who the infected individual was in contact with, and notifies close contacts to advise them to self isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

If parents do not receive a phone call from Public Health, they should continue to attend school.

Exposure events mean a person with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection attended school while they were infectious. That is different than a cluster, which is when two or more people with infection attend school, and their cases may be linked to school-based transmission. An outbreak involves multiple infected people and the possibility of widespread transmission.

Most high schools in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows have had exposure events, with the exception of Westview secondary. Meadowridge is a K-12 school.



