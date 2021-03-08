COVID-19 exposures at three Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows schools

There are COVID-19 exposures at three more schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The Fraser Health authority lists the schools and dates when a person with a confirmed case of the virus was at the schools.

Meadowridge School, and independent school in Maple Ridge, was exposed to the virus on Feb. 25 and March 1.

There was also an exposure at Pitt Meadows secondary on Feb. 25, and Highland Park elementary in Pitt Meadows on Feb. 26.

READ ALSO: ‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

READ ALSO: B.C. officials plead for patience as 1.7 million COVID-19 calls flood in

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.