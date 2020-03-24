COVID-19 linked back to Foundry grand opening in Maple Ridge

Alerts have been sent out by the provincial government and the Fraser Health Authority

A list of politicians and local movers and shakers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have received letters from the provincial government warning them of potential exposure to COVID-19.

The message went out to those in attendance at the grand opening earlier this month of the Ridge Meadows Foundry, a new, one-stop shop for youth mental health assistance.

The opening ceremony was held on Thursday, March 12, at the new location in downtown Maple Ridge, and some attendees of the event received a letter from Fraser Health Authority dated Saturday, March 21, alerting to the potential exposure, and offering suggestions for self-monitoring and avoidance of others.

Since several of the dignitaries in attendance included provincial politicians and staff, a letter has since been issued March 24, from the B.C. government’s communications and public engagement department, to ensure others in attendance were also alerted.

It says, “an individual who attended the Foundry opening on March 12 has been diagnosed with COVID-19.”

In the letter, the provincial staffer recommended those in attendance follow Fraser Health tips and federal government safety guidelines.

“We are contacting you as we became aware of this [Fraser Health] notice today,” the letter stated. “Medical health officers have already been in contact with anyone they deemed at risk. It is important to emphasize that this has been deemed a very low risk situation.”

SUGGESTED READING: Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

The local foundry is one of nine in the province designed for young people, between the ages of 12 and 24, where they can access services for mental health, primary care, addiction issues, peer support, or employment support.

The local office is now closed.

The Foundry website states

that “due to the COVID-19 situation and as advised by the Public Health Agency of Canada and other local and regional public health authorities, effective immediately, our offices are closed until further notice; however we will continue to support you off site via telephone calls.”

Those in need of services are encouraged to call 604-380-3133 and leave a message, with messages checked regularly” and calls returned “as soon as possible.”

.

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer
Next story
BC Ferries passengers asked to avoid all non-essential travel amid pandemic

Just Posted

Threat of fines for those in Pitt Meadows who don’t obey: Mayor

Pitt Meadows woes to clamp down on businesses and individuals not practising social distancing

COVID-19 linked back to Foundry grand opening in Maple Ridge

Alerts have been sent out by the provincial government and the Fraser Health Authority

Maple Ridge food bank anticipating a flood of registrations

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries continue to hand out frozen meals

Maple Ridge Secondary cheer squad repeat as provincial champs

Team received a paid bid to the 2021 World Cheerleading Championships in Orlando

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows schools closed indefinitely

All students on track to graduate this year will graduate

28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Total case count grows to at least 617

BC Ferries passengers asked to avoid all non-essential travel amid pandemic

As of March 24, BC Ferries has not been instructed to restrict travel

Suggested bridge jumper shuts down Langley highway

Mountie reports indicate a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after lunch-time incident

World COVID-19 updates, 5 p.m., March 24: NY plans for 40,000 in intensive care

“Coronavirus party” leads to infection

B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

Massage therapists, chiropractors told to treat urgent cases only

Internet safety while social distancing: expert says monitor internet use

More opportunities for scams, cyber criminals, sexual predators

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Crime Stoppers warning of COVID-19 related scams

It has issued a public warning about some of the scams out there, which in particular target the elderly

Most Read