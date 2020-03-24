COVID-19 linked back to Foundry grand opening in Maple Ridge

Alerts have been sent out by the provincial government and the Fraser Health Authority

A list of politicians and local movers and shakers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have received letters from the provincial government warning them of potential exposure to COVID-19.

The message went out to those in attendance at the grand opening earlier this month of the Ridge Meadows Foundry, a new, one-stop shop for youth mental health assistance.

The opening ceremony was held on Thursday, March 12, at the new location in downtown Maple Ridge, and some attendees of the event received a letter from Fraser Health Authority dated Saturday, March 21, alerting to the potential exposure, and offering suggestions for self-monitoring and avoidance of others.

Since several of the dignitaries in attendance included provincial politicians and staff, a letter has since been issued March 24, from the B.C. government’s communications and public engagement department, to ensure others in attendance were also alerted.

It says, “an individual who attended the Foundry opening on March 12 has been diagnosed with COVID-19.”

In the letter, the provincial staffer recommended those in attendance follow Fraser Health tips and federal government safety guidelines.

“We are contacting you as we became aware of this [Fraser Health] notice today,” the letter stated. “Medical health officers have already been in contact with anyone they deemed at risk. It is important to emphasize that this has been deemed a very low risk situation.”

The local foundry is one of nine in the province designed for young people, between the ages of 12 and 24, where they can access services for mental health, primary care, addiction issues, peer support, or employment support.

The local office is now closed.

The Foundry website states

that “due to the COVID-19 situation and as advised by the Public Health Agency of Canada and other local and regional public health authorities, effective immediately, our offices are closed until further notice; however we will continue to support you off site via telephone calls.”

Those in need of services are encouraged to call 604-380-3133 and leave a message, with messages checked regularly” and calls returned “as soon as possible.”

