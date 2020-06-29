Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Canada is moving “in the right direction” when it comes to its fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Trudeau said during a press conference at Rideau Cottage Monday (June 29).

Trudeau said the progress comes as a result of Canadians listening to public health directions and that despite “some hotspots, nationally, the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths is declining over time.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam has had 103,250 cases so far, with 64 per cent of those having recovered. As of Monday, 8,522 people have died due to the virus.

Tam said that of the cases so far, 15 per cent have needed hospitalization and just over three per cent have required intensive care.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
RCMP pull 19-year-old woman to safety from Pitt River Bridge

Just Posted

RCMP pull 19-year-old woman to safety from Pitt River Bridge

Westbound lanes were closed to traffic Friday evening

Tribute to Dad earns Maple Ridge teen $2,000 scholarship

Colton Meaden was one of two acknowledged by the ALS Society of BC for his fundraising efforts

LETTER: Cutting off access to Haney Hotel viewed as ‘cold and callous’

Maple Ridge man upset that changes along Lougheed Highway close main entrance to long-time business

ON THE PAGE: COVID changes look of summer reading club

Maple Ridge librarian offer some tips on how to stay connected and still have fun reading

Robinson named to provincial contractors association board

Election brings 21, including a Maple Ridge man, to industry directorship

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

Bus driver allegedly threatened with noose; TransLink, police launch investigation

Bus operator Ramgoat Buckaman said he was “dumbstruck” by the passenger’s words

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Household size, employment key factors in pandemic mental health among Canadians: survey

Educational levels did not play a large role

Fort Langley principal apologizes as blackface picture re-surfaces 13 years later

As photo circulates on social media, district administrators agreeing it should never have happened

Advocates in Canadian cities call for community-led crisis intervention, not police

Officers have a high degree of discretion when it comes to using force, advocates say

Most Read